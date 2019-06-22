Safe Fest 2019 teaches kids to be cautious during the summer

The Cleveland Neighborhood Association emphasized the importance of safety to kids Saturday morning. It was during their “Safe Fest 2019” event held at Cleveland Park Saturday morning

Kids got to discuss safety tips from police officers and firefighters. They also learned about bike and car safety, as well as not talking to strangers. Local mascots were on hand, and there was also a pancake breakfast. Organizers say you never stress the importance of safety too much.

"The neighborhood is in great need,” said Susan Johnston with Central Church of Christ, who helped put on the event along with Safe Kids Linn County. “There's a lot of kids around here and it's summertime, and we wanted to keep them safe."

