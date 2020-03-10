SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids canceled due to coronavirus caution

A major St. Patrick's Day tradition in Cedar Rapids will not take place in 2020 due to concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus.

The SaPaDaPaSo parade, held annually since 1976 on March 17, has been canceled, according to Carol Bryant, the president of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Society.

"Our focus, as always, is for the health and well being of our participants and spectators of the parade and the citizens of our community," Bryant said, in a statement. "With the current health situation we believe this is the responsible decision."

Bryant says the organization spoke with both the Linn County Health Department and local law enforcement leading up to making their decision.

Organizers said that all entry fees paid by parade participants will be refunded.

Bryant said that the organization plans on holding the parade in 2021.