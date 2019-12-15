SYC: Houses Into Homes gets donations to continue helping people transitioning out of being homeless

Houses into Homes gives donated household items to people transitioning out of being homeless, and they're getting a boost with a $40,000 donation.

100+ Men Who Care, a local philanthropic organization, voted to give Houses into Homes their quarterly donation during their last meeting, which amounts to $15,000. Then, Randy's Flooring in Coralville decided to match it, adding another $15,000. On top of all of that, an anonymous donor is giving an additional $10,000.

Houses into Homes will use the money to help with day to day operations, while also bringing on a paid staff worker.

Many times Lucy Barker is all alone doing the folding, organizing and lifting inside the Houses into Homes warehouse.

"I spend all day doing all of it,” Barker said. “When we get donations, we have to clean and repair anything that needs repairing and then we have an inventory system.”

She started the nonprofit with Salina McCarty, who has a full-time job, but helps when she can. Neither is getting paid.

"It's a ton of work,” Barker said. “It sounds simple to say that we collect beds and furniture and deliver them, but it's a very complicated process."

100+ Men Who Care said their efforts of helping others is why they decided to choose them as the non-profit to receive their quarterly donation.

“When they won, and then the word came out that there was a match and then there was an anonymous gift, two things that have never happened before,” Rob Miller, a member of the group, said. “I was brought to tears in front of the whole group."

Randy’s Flooring said they wanted to help out as well.

"We decided to match just because we do a lot of work in the community,” Dan Dombroski, General Manager for Randy’s Flooring, said. “We love seeing new people come in and start new programs to really help people out who need the help in the community."

Houses into Homes will pay McCarty to be a staff worker with that money, allowing her to focus more on the nonprofit. It will help them get deliveries out faster and give her more time there to help run the warehouse with Barker.

The donations will also aid them in helping those getting out of being homeless.

"When we started, we knew that there were kids sleeping on the floor, but we had no idea that the need was so huge for the Iowa City community,” Barker said. "We won't stop trying to help those families have a comfortable place to sit and sleep and eat.”

Houses into Homes are in need of volunteers. They can be reached by email at HousesintoHomes319@gmail.com, or by phone at 319-435-1075.

People wanting more information on the Hawkeye Chapter of 100+ men who care can email them at 100menwhocare@gmail.com.