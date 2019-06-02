SYC: Fairfax Fire Chief answers the call

One of the four people being honored as part of the Freedom Festival's Tribute to Heroes is Mike Sankot. He's the volunteer fire chief for Fairfax.

Fixing a fire truck at the Fairfax fire station beats a vacation in Florida for Chief Mike Sankot. His skills owning an auto body shop come in handy at the fire station where he's been the volunteer chief for more than 25 years.

Flipping through a photo album brings back memories and some raw emotions. Sankot has seen it all. "Everyone once in a while,” he said.

“I'll just come down and I'll flip through them,and you think about the calls, you look at some of these car accidents and fires."

His proudest accomplishment though, is his ability to recruit. He has more than 50 volunteers, with more on the way. "We have three of them this year that are junior firefighters,” he said. “Their dads are on the fire department.”

Sankot is more than a chief. He's a mentor. On the scene of a fire, and in life. "I guess I just like kids,” he said. “I don't have any of my own, so I got fifty here with the fire department I guess. It's just a big family."

He says it's important to keep those numbers high in a growing community where the fire department answered nearly 250 calls for service last year. "When I started on the fire department it was a town of 975 people, and now it's 3,000,” he said.

Sankot is happy to be honored at the freedom festival, but he's staying humble. "You don't really do it for the glory,” he said. “You do it to help your community."

A community he takes pride in keeping safe. "I love it. If I didn't I wouldn't do this. I mean you gotta love your community to do this. You really do,” he said. "Especially in my position, you got to really care about your people and town."

The Freedom Festival Tribute To Heroes dinner is on June 20th. tickets are on sale.

