SYC: Cedar Rapids woman making beds out of plastic bags for the homeless

Rustling plastic bags may not be music to a lot of people's ears, but it's a harmony Iowa State University student Madison Strauss can listen to all day.

More than 20 hours per week she spends crocheting plastic bags to make beds to give to the homeless. It takes almost 1,000 bags to make a single bed.

"When you're crocheting it, your arms get tired,” she said. “Just because you don't use those muscles very often."

Strauss shakes off that soreness. "I've always really loved helped out,” she explained. “I think it's really important to give back to your community."

The beds are pretty durable and can survive outside during severe weather. Strauss started making them last spring when she joined the bed of bags* group at Iowa State University.

Instead of giving herself the summer off while she's away from Ames. She realized the need to help the homeless doesn't take a vacation.

"I don't see them {homeless people} every day,” she said. “So it was just very surprising to see there were so many people living without homes and beds to sleep on."

Strauss wants people to think twice before throwing away their plastic bags. Bring them to the Salvation Army located at 1000 C Avenue in Cedar Rapids instead. That's where she's collecting the bags to make beds. People can drop them off during the week from 8:30am-4: 30 pm.

"I think it's very important to help out your community,” she said. “Even if it's as simple as tying some plastic bags together."

