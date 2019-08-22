SW Arterial in Dubuque set to be open to drivers next summer

Crews working on the Southwest Arterial project in Dubuque have had a busy summer.

During a visit on Thursday from Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, the Iowa Department of Transportation gave an update.

Crews are done with grading and are almost finished with work on the bridges over Highway 20 and 61/151. They've also started to pave the roads and interchanges in between.

Iowa Department of Transportation District Engineer Jim Schnoebelen says it's nice to see this project nearing its finish.

"It's been a project that really is a marathon in the making over the last 30 years and we're close to that victory lap right now," he said.

The road will be open to drivers next summer. This is a $160 million project.