Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s now cancer-free

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Tuesday during an interview with CNN that she was cancer-free.

Ginsburg, 86, said during the wide-ranging interview that her new year was off to a good start after treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas in August was successful.

“I’m cancer-free. That’s good,” she said.

It’s the fourth occurrence of cancer she’s survived since 1999.

Ginsburg, who has served on the Supreme Court since 1993, told CNN she’s now resumed an active schedule on the court.

