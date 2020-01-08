Rural Iowa town could lose its only grocery store

A small town in central Iowa is in danger of losing its only grocery store.

A group of residents in Gowrie, Iowa, are coming together to by the "Jamboree Foods" grocery store which is in danger of closing. (KCCI)

About 1,000 people live in Gowrie which is in Webster County, southwest of Fort Dodge.

Now, according to KCCI, a group of residents are coming together to buy the store "Jamboree Foods." They need $250,000 by next Wednesday to buy the store.

The store's owner said he is willing to sell the business and will work the city to make the plan succeed.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.