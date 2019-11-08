Runoff elections to be voted on next month in Cedar Falls

Three days after city and school elections, two races in Cedar Falls remain undecided.

On Friday, the city announced voters will head back to the polls next month for runoff elections for an at large and ward four council seats.

Tom Blanford and Simon Harding are on the ballot again for Ward Four. Dave Sires and Nick Taiber are back on the ballot for the at-large seat.

The runoff election is scheduled for December 3rd.