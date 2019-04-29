Runaway teens allegedly steal truck, lead high-speed pursuit in Independence

Two juveniles were arrested on Sunday evening after allegedly escaping from a treatment facility, stealing a truck, and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

A 13-year-old was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and eluding law enforcement, both aggravated misdemeanors. She was also charged with reckless driving, fifth-degree criminal mischief, which are simple misdemeanors, and multiple traffic violations.

Another juvenile, who is 14 years old, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding law enforcement, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and other simple misdemeanors.

By Iowa law, juvenile offender's names are not released to the public.

At around 7:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff's office officials received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the Independence Mental Health Institute (MHI), a state facility that provides inpatient treatment. Pictures provided by authorities show a white unmarked Dodge Ram.

Moments later, another report was taken that two juvenile females had escaped from the facility run by Four Oaks on the MHI campus. The truck, containing the juveniles, was spotted by authorities in town and were attempted to be pulled over.

Instead, according to authorities, the driver of the truck began a high-speed chase through Independence and onto northbound Iowa Highway 150. Sherrif's officials say the pursuit exceeded speeds of 90 mph at times.

Officials said the chase ended approximately 11 miles north in Hazleton when the vehicle struck a street light while turning onto W Hayes Street. It then left the roadway and hit a chain-link fence, leading to the arrest of the truck's occupants.

The juveniles are being held at a detention facility, and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services.