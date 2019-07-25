Rummage the Ramp promotes waste-reduction in Iowa City

The 13th annual Rummage in the Ramp started today. People can pick up items like furniture and appliances that are gently used.

The Iowa City recycling coordinator Jane Wilch says the floor changes every day with new inventory coming in. Making each day look like a completely different sale.

Environmental and human services organizations and non-profits work at the event and split the profits.

The city says it diverted almost 30 tons of items from the dump.

The event is held on the second level of the Chauncey Swan parking ramp and goes until August 3rd.