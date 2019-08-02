'Rummage in the Ramp' aims to help recycle items while raising money for area nonprofits

Saturday marks the final day of "Rummage in the Ramp" in Iowa City- a fundraiser for area nonprofits that also serves as chance to recycle donated items.

Hundreds of items are on display as part of "Rummage in the Ramp," a fundraiser for area nonprofits in Iowa City. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

A number of items are up for sale on the second floor of the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp- that's across the street from the Iowa City City Hall. Organizers said they typically host the annual event this time of year as people move into new apartments to help people reduce the amount of items that are sent to the landfill.

As the saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure: so those unwanted items that people want to donate, are being sold as part of the fundraiser.

"The number one goal here is to reduce waste and to divert as many reusable and usable goods out of the landfill as possible," said Jane Wilch, the Recycling Coordinator for Iowa City.

People donated the items on sale to help raise money for area nonprofits. Some of those items include clothes, furniture, electronics, and other home and yard items. The money sold from those items will go to more than 30 organizations in the Iowa City area.

For those items that are not sold Friday, organizers have a plan to help sell them on the final day tomorrow morning: people can name their price.

"What that means is come down to the ramp, find some good treasure to take home, tell us what you'll pay for them, and then everything that we make at this event, all of the profits- so once we're done tomorrow, we're going to tally up all that money and then we split it back up between all 32 volunteer groups," Wilch said.

Rummage in the Ramp will continue Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The items left over will be donated to area nonprofits or second-hand stores.