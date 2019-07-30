Rules for sports gambling approved in Iowa

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday approved the rules to allow sports gambling in the state.

It now means betting on sporting events, legally in Iowa's casinos, will start in mid-August.

The commission, which met in West Des Moines, also approved proposals from each of Iowa's 18 casinos.

Last year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling gave states the choice on whether or not to make sports betting legal.

Iowa's lawmakers and the governor signed sports betting into law earlier this year for people to bet in state-licensed casinos and through an app after a person registers at one of the casinos.