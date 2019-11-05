Roussell finishes ahead of Del Toro in Dubuque's Ward 2

Laura Roussell won a seat on Dubuque’s City Council for Ward 2, beating out Luis Del Toro.

Roussell received 896 votes, or 54.6 percent, against Del Toro's 741 or 45.2 percent. There were four write-in votes.

Roussell said she ran because she believed Ward 2 was ready for new leadership. She currently serves on the Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission and the Resilient Community Advisory Commission.

Del Toro will not earn a second term. Four years ago he ran on the importance of reducing the city’s debt. He said the city has made progress while he’s been on the council, and he had hoped to keep things on track.

Countywide turnout was 15.3 percent.

