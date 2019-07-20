Rotary club uses ping pong balls for fundraiser

A Rotary Club is using ping pong balls to raise money for education.

The Cedar Rapids West Rotary sold ping pong balls at the Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Each ball had a number on it.

Then, they were all put in a bin and dropped from a boom lift.

Rotary members caught three balls for prizes, the highest prize was $5,000.

Proceeds will be used to go to 'Families Helping Families' and Van Buren Elementary.

"For me it's about making a difference. When we distribute those checks in the coming weeks to those organizations, I can assure you that it will be an emotional event,” said Tom Vander Vaart, with Cedar Rapids West Rotary.

The Rotary Club said it sold about 4,600 balls this week, which equates to about $15,000.

