Rollover crash in Cedar Falls sends two to hospitals

Two people were hurt in a rollover crash on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Cedar Falls Public Safety Services department received a report of a single-vehicle accident near the interchange between U.S. Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road.

Officials said that the vehicle rolled more than once and landed on its roof along the exit ramp from northbound Highway 218 to Lone Tree Road.

Two people inside were injured in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

No information about the vehicle's occupants' condition was available.