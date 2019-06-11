Rollover crash east of Center Point injures one

An afternoon single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County caused minor injuries to the driver of the vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

At around 4:16 p.m., Linn County Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders arrived at the scene of an accident near the intersection of Central City Road and Schultz Road, just east of Center Point. Officials found a vehicle on its roof in the ditch on the south side of Central City Road.

Authorities believe that Dalton Hill, 18, of Vinton, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle, entering the ditch on the opposite side of the road. His vehicle was able to get out of that ditch, then cross back over the road and enter the south ditch. There, it rolled onto its top and came to rest.

Hill received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids by ambulance. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Hill was cited for failure to maintain control.