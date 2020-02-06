Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven't played in years.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Feb. 14, and full details are posted on the band's website, rollingstones.com.

The band postponed some shows in its North American tour last year because Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the frontman returned to form to complete a slate of rescheduled shows.