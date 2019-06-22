"Rollin' Rally" held to get people interested in the transportation industry

People in Cedar Rapids got to learn about careers in the transportation and logistics field. It was during the “Rollin’ Rally” event at Kirkwood Community College. There is a shortage of truck drivers across the country, so organizers wanted to introduce kids to the field.

They got to see, touch and explore multiple vehicles from more than 40 different companies. “We want to get youth interested in the industry and let them know there's more than truck drivers, said Ashley Grimm, Transportation Liaison with Kirkwood Community College. “We also just want to you know, just do something to give back to our community.”

This is the second year the rally has been held.