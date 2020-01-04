Rocker John Mellencamp gives $50K to his Indiana hometown

FILE - In this Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, John Mellencamp performs onstage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - Rocker John Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to Mellencamp and his 1980s hit "Small Town."

Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman announced the gift Tuesday from the singer-songwriter, who grew up in the city about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Seymour Tribune reports that the money will be used to create a plaza in a parking lot adjacent to the mural.

That mural features a 35-foot image of Mellencamp leaning on a guitar and includes the lyrics, "I was born in a small town" from "Small Town," his 1985 hit.

 