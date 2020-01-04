Rocker John Mellencamp gives $50K to his Indiana hometown

Rocker John Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to Mellencamp and his 1980s hit "Small Town."

Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman announced the gift Tuesday from the singer-songwriter, who grew up in the city about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Seymour Tribune reports that the money will be used to create a plaza in a parking lot adjacent to the mural.

That mural features a 35-foot image of Mellencamp leaning on a guitar and includes the lyrics, "I was born in a small town" from "Small Town," his 1985 hit.