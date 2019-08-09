'Rock the Chalk' returns to Iowa City

People are taking to the streets in downtown in Iowa City Friday, but they are doing it to take a look at dozens of murals that artists created with chalk on the roads.

It is part of Rock the Chalk in downtown Iowa City. The event, hosted by MidWestOne Bank stretches on parts of Clinton and Washington Streets near the Pentacrest.

People will have a chance to see the completed pieces of art while listening to live music and participating in arts, crafts, and games.

For one artistic team, they say that events like these are incredibly important to the art scene in Iowa City.

"Art is a different way of expressing ourselves," said Dan Cummins, who worked on a mural with his teammates from Arts Iowa City.

Cummins said they were there to support arts in the city and to promote their desire for a community art center. "We get really tied into sports and some of those things, but art exercises the other part of the brain. It's a lot of fun even though I'm not really an artist, but they've given me chalk and let me loose."

Rock the Chalk runs until 8 p.m. Friday night. But Cummins said seeing how many people participating was amazing.

"I can't believe how many teams are coming out to do this, it's going to be a lot of fun," Cummins said.