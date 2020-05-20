Robotics teams throughout Iowa helping people in need during Coronavirus Pandemic

Robotics teams all across Iowa are helping out the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Their competitions were canceled because of it.

The Dubuque robotics team is keeping kids active during quarantine.

When parents in the Dubuque School District pick up lunches for their kids, they also get a free stem kit courtesy of the robotics team. They can get the kits on Wednesdays.

Each kit has a different project for kids to do. The instructions and supplies are inside. They also put video tutorials on their YouTube page to help out.

Some projects are popsicle catapults, popcorn growing, and balloon rockets. Leaders say it's important to teach kids about math and science at a young age.

"People still don't know what STEM means and it's going to be the future,” said Dubuque robotics team coach Ann Arnold. “So our students, they got passionate about STEM in middle school and early elementary school. So they want to make it available to all students all over Dubuque and all over the country.”

The last kit pickup is Wednesday. It's a water bottle prank. Other robotics teams across Iowa are helping out the community as well. Some have raised money for people in need, while others are making personal protection equipment.

