Robins Fire Department needs help finding piggy bank donors to thank them

The Robins fire department is asking for your help to find two young donors who gave their own piggy banks to the department's annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday morning.

(MGN / Cropped Photo: Peter Fertig )

The department is turning to Facebook to try to find and thank the girls.

They want to give them a free fire truck ride and a private tour of the station in return for their generosity.

"I thought that was really unusual," Brian Boots, Robins Fire Chief, said. "I've never had that ever happen. I've been doing this for 23 years for this fire department, and I've never had this happen. I thought it was very touching that these kids were thinking that way to donate their piggy banks for us."

The department asks the girls and their family to call Robins City Hall so they can arrange the meeting.

The breakfast fundraiser served over 600 people this year, which was an increase of around 200 more than in 2018. Funds raised last year allowed the department to purchase an all-terrain vehicle.