Police are investigating after a store reported a robbery early on Monday evening.

At around 5:18 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of a robbery at the Dollar General store located at 266 Blais Ferry Road NE.

Police said they are searching the area for a white male suspect. He fled on foot following the robbery.

Marion Police are assisting in the search process.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.