Road reopened at Highways 1 and 30 in Mount Vernon

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has now reopened the road at Highways 1 and 30 in Mt. Vernon Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m. authorities were on scene directing traffic for a low hanging power line over the road.

Authorities on scene told us they had to stop any high profile vehicles like semis from moving through the area so they did not hit the power line.

Just before 6:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office then closed the road, and asked drivers to find an alternate route. Crews quickly fixed the power line. It reopened just after 6:30 a.m.