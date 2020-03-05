Riverview Center offering training to help fill growing need in Iowa for sexual assault advocates

The Riverview Center that serves sexual assault survivors in Iowa and Illinois relies heavily on advocates and volunteers - and with the growing need for services in Iowa, they are looking to train more people who can help.

The center has 150 trained volunteers. Staff says that's good because it means more awareness - but it also means more help needed for the people they see.

That's where they are hoping a 30-hour sexual assault advocacy training will help. The training is weekly and satisfies the Iowa Coalition against Sexual Assault's 20-hour in-person training requirement.

In the end, anyone who takes the training becomes a certified volunteer and fulfills the requirements to be a sexual assault advocate in Iowa.

Justin Stites has taken the class and says it's an urgent need for more advocates in the 14-county area they serve.

"We have a 24-hour hotline that somebody can be dispatched to at any time in the night," said Stites. "They help anywhere from hospital calls, or if we have events we need to table at and just kind of spread our message, they help in that way as well."

Between 2017 and last year, they've seen a 24-percent increase in clients they serve.

Stites says the biggest challenge in his work is the fact that every case is different, so connecting and making them feel comfortable can be difficult, but the training has helped.

“The class is very important as far as learning what it is that goes into serving a sexual assault survivor. There are so many different aspects of it,” he said. “The biggest thing is the approach, is how to approach someone who is going through crisis and how to advocate for that person."

The volunteers are on call and can use their credentials to serve any non-profit that serves sexual assault survivors.

The current training session being offered in Dubuque started last month. The final class is Thursday.

The next training will be in late Spring.