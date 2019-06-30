Riverside woman accepts service medals, years after husband's death

A Riverside man who served in Vietnam earned several medals for his service, but he never actually received them.

Darrell Washburn died in 2016. But Sunday, his family was presented those medals in his honor.

Senator Joni Ernst presented Darrell's wife, Diana, with those honors, including the Purple Heart.

Washburn was injured in the line of duty while serving as a specialist in the U.S. Army. He was later honorably discharged in 1969.

Ernst, who is a veteran herself, says she can't say thank you enough to men and women like Washburn.

"To thank those men and women that have served before me, but to make sure that we do recognize the sacrifice that they and their families have given to our nation," Ernst said.

"I'm sure he would be honored and appreciative, and he knew his family loved him," Washburn said.

Other honors that Washburn earned include the National Defense Service Medal and a Bronze Star.