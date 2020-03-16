Riverside, Q Casino in Dubuque, closed to help prevent coronavirus spread

More casinos in eastern Iowa have announced closures to their facilities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Staff cashes tickets at the Elite Sportsbook inside the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Riverside Casino will be closed beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, until at least March 31, 2020. Officials said no cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the facility, but they are doing so out of an abundance of caution.

Promotions, concerts, and events scheduled for the Riverside facility will be rescheduled, according to officials.

The Q Casino in Dubuque is also closing its doors at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, for up to 30 days. Officials said they were working on developing a compensation plan for employees affected by the closure.

Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona had previously announced it would be closed on Monday.