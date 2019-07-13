Riverside Park is nearly complete

A city project designed to revitalize Riverside Park in Vinton is almost done and city leaders are excited to show off the progress.

Matt Boggess, the Vinton Parks, and Recreation Director said they started the project because the old wooden one built in the ’90s started to become a safety hazard. The new equipment is state of the art and is now more handicap accessible. They have also added a Nature view area and plan to pave a path in the future.

“We have put rubber mulch and the gravel path around the entire park is going to be paved, that will be more handicap accessible,” he said.

Boggess said phase three of the project will include a splash pad. That is slated to be built in the spring of 2020.

