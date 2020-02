Fire officials in Hamilton County are investigating what started a fire that burned down a bible camp cabin.

Crews respond to a fire at the Riverside Bible Camp early Monday morning. One cabin is considered a total loss. No one was hurt. (KCCI)

KCCI reports it happened just after 3 a.m. at the Riverside Bible Camp which is just north of Story City. The cabin is a total loss.

No one was hurt.

Crews are expected to assess the damage later on Monday.