Rivera's lawyers try to get initial interview thrown out

Attorneys for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts are further arguing that officers violated his rights in their initial interview.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged with First Degree Murder. Investigators say he abducted Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa while she was out on a run in July of last year. Authorities say he stabbed Tibbetts to death then led them to her body in a Poweshiek County cornfield.

Rivera's lawyers again tried to suppress an interview he gave to investigators saying they didn't preserve his rights. They argue officers didn't read Rivera his Miranda Rights until hours into a 12 hour interview and and the officers didn't read it in its entirety.