Rivera trial on hold pending possible Supreme Court review of suppression ruling

Proceedings at the district court level in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts have been ordered paused, according to a new court order.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Judge Joel D. Yates in Poweshiek County District Court issued the order to stay, or pause, the proceedings on Tuesday, January 22, 2020.

This follows an application for a stay from lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera after they filed an application to have the Iowa Supreme Court review the district court's order on suppression of evidence made in December 2019.

Iowa rules of appellate procedure allow the party who files an interlocutory review, which Rivera's attorneys did, to ask the district court for a stay. Rivera's attorneys argued that the outcome of the possible Supreme Court review would affect the presentation of both sides' cases at trial, which is why it would require the proceedings to wait.

Investigators say Rivera killed Tibbetts while she was out running in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, in July 2018. They say he led them to her body about a month later in Poweshiek County.

Lawyers had previously filed for a separate delay in the trial on Tuesday, January 21, for several other reasons. The judge has not ruled on that motion for a continuance.

There is no apparent timeline for what the extent of the delay could be, particularly when the Supreme Court may decide on Rivera's application for a review.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on February 4, 2020, in Woodbury County District Court.