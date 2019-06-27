River Museum in Dubuque making progress on 100-year-old machine for new exhibit

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is working hard to clean up a more than a 100-year-old machine for a new exhibit.

Pieces of the belt-driven machine sit at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium on Thursday, June 27. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Volunteers have been cleaning parts of a belt-driven machine shop for eight months now. The machine was once in Bellevue, Iowa and made engines for boats in the 19th century. When new technology was introduced, the machine shop shut down around 1915 and was never used again.

The museum is creating an exhibit around this machine called River of Innovation. Erin Dragotto, vice president of development, says John Deere in Dubuque has allowed its employees to volunteer at the museum during their work hours.

Dragotta said volunteers have, "devoted their time to come in and clean each of the large machines and many of the 4,000 tools that will also be incorporated into the exhibit itself."

This exhibit will open next spring. To get a taste of this exhibit before it opens, visit the Museum's Innovative Dubuque exhibit open now.