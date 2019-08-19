Risk for severe thunderstorms increases late tonight, early Tuesday

Another complex of potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to develop in northwest Iowa late Monday night, tracking into eastern Iowa during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, for late night on Monday, August 19 through Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (KCRG)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Level 2 risk of severe weather for areas outlined in orange, generally from the area near Marshalltown to Iowa City to the Quad Cities and south. A Level 1 risk area surrounds that in the areas outlined in yellow.

"The storms we see overnight will be somewhat similar to those we experienced on Sunday morning, but with a higher potential to be severe," Joe Winters, KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. "Damaging winds will be the main threat with a storm complex that will be well-organized at a time of day that might sneak up on people."

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in northwestern Iowa after Midnight on Tuesday. They should quickly strengthen and organize into a complex of storms, or bow echo. This will move to the southeast and east-southeast through the morning hours.

The risk for damaging winds will peak in eastern Iowa between 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"A side benefit of the strong storms will be the potential for good rainfall amounts, which could range between half an inch to an inch and a half or more," Winters said.

After the complex of storms moves through, the risk for severe weather will be lower for the remainder of the rest of Tuesday.