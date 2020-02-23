Risk for accumulating snow likely through mid-week

Enjoy the quiet evening ahead, because our weather will be changing quickly over the next 24 hours.

Areas of potential heavy snowfall from Tuesday, Feb. 25, through Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Tonight, temperatures drop the mid to upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. A dry start to your Monday, so no issues on your morning commute.

Once we head towards the afternoon though, we could start to see some rain in the southern portions of our area. That will eventually move northward and change over to a rain/snow mix Monday night.

Heading into Tuesday morning, any precipitation will have transitioned to all snow and could be heavy at times, which could reduce visibility during your Tuesday morning commute. Snow looks likely through the day on Tuesday before exiting the area Wednesday morning.

There is the potential of seeing snowfall accumulations, but the exact amount and where could see the heaviest snowfall still could change.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Praire Du Chien to Waterloo and to the southeast for Monday night through Wednesday. This is due to the threat of heavy snow, reduce visibility while traveling, slick roadways, and the potential for blowing snow Tuesday through Wednesday.

Highs on Monday in the upper 30s, but by the time this system exits Wednesday, high will be in the mid-20s, with temperatures overnight in the single digits.