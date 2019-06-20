Rising flood insurance costs could sink a 116-year-old Cedar Rapids bakery

The high cost of flood insurance is making it difficult for the Sykora Bakery to stay afloat.

The Czech Village business is well known for its Kolaches.

Sykora has been open for 116 years, even surviving 8 and a half feet of water during the 2008 flood.

Then, 332 volunteers showed up to help John and Sue Rocarek reopen the bakery. Now – they say they need the community's help again.

“I'm going to be paying almost $10,000 a year for flood insurance. We sell Kolaches for two bucks a piece,” John said. “That's going to be tough.”

John told TV-9 he got a letter six months ago stating his flood insurance premiums will rise 25 percent a year for each of the next four years.

That means his cost will jump from about $2,000 when he first purchased the bakery in 2001, to $9,400 in 2022.

The first jump happens on July 15.

“Even on a good day, it's hard to keep a business open,” John said. “People come and go, and most restaurants and bakeries, they say you're lucky if you stay open for three years. We’ve been here since 1903.”

Jonathan Mitchell is an Iowa history teacher who brings students to the bakery for tours.

He told TV-9 that he has known John since he was a kid, and has always been very kind and giving to others when they were in need.

When Mitchell found out the bakery owner was going through a rough time – he didn’t hesitate to help.

He started a GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/keep-sykora-bakery-open) in hopes to raise $20,000 to convert Sykora's upstairs into an Airbnb.

They believe that will generate enough money to pay for the insurance.

“I don't want to close, this place has to stay open,” John explained.

Staff at the city of Cedar Rapids noted the work on permanent flood protection - including the new Sinclair Levee protecting NewBo and ongoing construction of a levee for Czech Village.

Staff says that it will reduce flood risks, which can lower rates.

That work already gives people in Cedar Rapids a 20 percent discount on flood insurance.