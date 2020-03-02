Right to life Iowans rally at the capitol

People packed the state capitol Monday to pray and rally against abortion.

Governor Kim Reynolds was the guest speaker at the Iowa Prayer Rally for Life. The groups heard messages from community members, clergy and lawmakers. Those lawmakers are part of an effort in Des Moines to pass a constitutional amendment that would declare Iowans' have no right to an abortion.

The amendment already passed out of the Iowa Senate, sending it to the House. Then, it would need to pass in 2021 or 2022 before it would be put a vote before Iowans.

