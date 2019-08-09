Riders Club Cedar Rapids says more volunteers needed as they surpass 100 thousand rides

The Riders Club of America Cedar Rapids celebrated its 100 thousandth ride Friday, but they need more volunteers to keep up with the increase in passengers.

Currently, Riders of America have 300 people in need of a ride in Cedar Rapids and 70 volunteers.

“I had an accident over a year ago and the good lord told me it was time to quit driving,” said Liz Oliphant of Cedar Rapids.

Oliphant makes three trips to Mercy Health Plaza each week. It’s one her life depends on.

“I have been going for dialysis for the last 6 years,” she said. “I’m in the last stages of my life because of my kidney problems.”

According to Executive Director Martin Wissenberg, having enough volunteers has always been the biggest struggle.

“I have two qualifications: you have to like seniors and you have to like to drive,” Wissenberg said. “The more drivers we have the easier it is for everybody.”

That’s what the program is all about, helping Oliphant and the other 300 passengers.

“I don’t have to worry about finding someone to drive me,” Oliphant said. “I make an appointment and tell them I need a ride.”

Volunteers do not make any more. Wissenberg said on average a ride costs around $9 and passengers pay $7. The extra funds are raised through fundraisers and donations.

