'Ride of Silence' to honor cyclists killed in accidents

An annual bike ride aims to honor those who have died in bicycle accidents and encourages more visibility.

The 'Ride of Silence' starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marion Square Park and will last a little more than 8 miles.

Organizers are encouraging drivers to be on the lookout for cyclists.

The ride is open to the public. People will start gathering around 5:45 p.m. Riders are required to wear a helmet.

Two cyclists in Iowa have died in crashes within the past week.

David Schudlt, 83, died when a car hit him on Old Highway 218 south of Iowa City last week. Police said the driver did not have room to move over because of oncoming traffic. So far, no charges have been announced in that case.



William Shepard, 55, died when a vehicle hit him early Saturday morning in Council Bluffs. Authorities say a driver admitted to hitting something in the area and seized that person's vehicle.