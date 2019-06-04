Richardson charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder

The suspect in the shooting at the Iowa Smoke Shop in mid-May has been charged with murder and attempted murder, among other charges, police announced Tuesday.

Andre Defaunte Richardson, 26 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Andre Defaunte Richardson, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

At around 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Richardson was located by the U.S. Marhsals Service Task Force and Cedar Rapids Police in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW. When spotted by authorities, he fled on foot, and was later found hiding in a garage at 299 21st Avenue SW at around 11:15 a.m.

Richardson was arrested in connection with an incident in the early morning hours of May 18 at 70 Kirkwood Court SW. Four people were shot in a vehicle outside of the Iowa Smoke Shop. Matrell Johnson, 18, and Royal Abram, 18, were killed in the shooting. The two other victims, whose names have not been released by authorities, remain in the hospital with injuries.

The investigation surrounding this case is ongoing.