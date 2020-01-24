Ribbon cutting for the Diamond V expansion

A leading open global animal health business based in Cedar Rapids hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its new expanded facility.

Diamond V's new location on the 2000 block of 60th Avenue Southwest. The new facility manufactures natural immune support products for animal health, animal performance, and food safety worldwide.

Diamond V was founded in 1943, with the Cargill corporation acquiring it in 2018. Board members believed Cargill could help the company fulfill its full potential.

Jamie Dolynchul, Cargill Health Technology's Vice President, said "Today's plant expansion demonstrates Cargill's commitment to building a thriving global business in Cedar Rapids. Adding the new production lines as well as further increased capacity is a testament to the belief in the growth of business."

This expansion has Diamond V transferring production from its North plant, near downtown, to its new facility. The new plant is designed to reduce air emissions and be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.