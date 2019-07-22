Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Supreme Court Justice Stevens

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered state flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, according to the governor's office.

John Paul Stevens, American lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1975 until his retirement in 2010, Photo Date: 6/13/2011 (MGN / Photo: Library of Congress)

Former associate Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, 99, died on Tuesday, July 15, 2019, from complications following a stroke suffered the day before. He served on the court after nomination by President Gerald Ford in 1975 until his retirement in 2010.

Reynolds issued the order to coincide with one proclaimed by President Donald Trump with regards to United States flags.

Flags at state buildings, ground, and facilities will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Individuals and local governments are encouraged to do so at that time.