Reynolds names Iowa State student to Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named an Iowa State University student to the Iowa Board of Regents, the governor's office announced on Monday.

Zack Leist, a junior at Iowa State, was appointed to the board effective immediately. His term will last until April 30, 2021.

"It’s an honor to serve the Iowa Board of Regents and share my experiences,” Leist said, in a statement. "I sincerely appreciate Governor Reynolds for selecting me to this position so I can bring perspective from rural Iowa."

Leist, originally from Clarion, is a triple major in agricultural business, economics, and international agriculture. He is also pursuing a minor in agronomy.

He is taking the place of former University of Northern Iowa student and board member Rachael Johnson, who resigned at the end of April.