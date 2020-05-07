Reynolds moves to reopen state as new virus cases persist

A day after Iowa's governor appeared at the White House and took compliments for her management of the coronavirus pandemic, the state reported it has surpassed 11,000 known positive cases and 231 deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced a broader reopening of business in Iowa.

Malls and fitness centers in 22 counties with the highest level of infections are allowed to reopen Friday, with some restrictions. Such businesses in Iowa's 77 other counties have already reopened.