Reynolds heads to Davenport to see flood damage

Governor Kim Reynolds is set to visit Davenport Friday to get an up-close look at flood damage.

On Tuesday, part of a temporary levee called a HESCO barrier broke and caused the Mississippi River to flow into parts of downtown.

Previously the highest level the Mississippi ever reached in Davenport was more than 22.6 feet. That was in July 1993. The Mississippi passed that level Thursday and the National Weather Service said it will reach 22.7 feet by this afternoon and should fall below 22 feet late Sunday.

The third highest crest was in April of 1965 at more than 22.4 feet.

The fourth happened in April 2001 at around 22.3 feet. The 5th highest was at 22 feet even in March of 1868.