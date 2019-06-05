Reynolds announces new computer science STEM grants for elementary schools

Six more elementary schools in Iowa will be receiving special computer science-related grants on top of the six that have already received them, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that each school will receive $50,000 toward improving computer science instruction. The additional schools include Whittier Elementary in the Clinton Community School District.

Pocahontas Elementary in the Pocahontas Area Community School District, Franklin Elementary in the Boone Community School District, Hospers Elementary in the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District, Storm Lake Elementary in the Storm Lake Community School District, and Kingsley-Pierson Elementary in the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District were also named grant recipients.

Previous recipients in eastern Iowa included Lenihan Intermediate in the Mashalltown Community School District, Cora B. Darling Elementary in the Postville Community School District, and Richardson Elementary in the Fort Madison Community School District.

The grants are determined through a joint effort of the Iowa Department of Education and the Governor's STEM Advisory Council. This board includes members from higher education, business, pre-K-through-12 educators, and government officials.