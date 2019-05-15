Reworking of interchange with Interstate 80 and First Avenue in Coralville proposed

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced its new five-year plan for roadwork in the state on Tuesday.

Construction work continues along First Avenue in Coralville, Iowa on May 15, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

The plan includes completely changing the First Avenue interchange off of Interstate 80 in Coralville.

"The next project will be just as important because this is the most heavily trafficked exit in all of Johnson County," Josh Schamberger, Iowa City/Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau President, said. "So this is kind of the gateway, as is Dubuque Street, into our community."

Coralville has been pushing for the changes since 2004. City and tourism leaders in Coralville say changes are not only important for improving traffic flow but safety, too.

"Just based on the background growth of traffic in the whole metro area, it's going to be inefficient here in a very short time, and unsafe, actually," Dan Holderness, Coralville City Engineer, said.

The Iowa DOT will vote on the five-year plan in June. If it is approved, construction will start in 2024.