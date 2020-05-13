Reward now offered for information in Arizona missing persons case

Police in Chino Valley Arizona say Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of the victims in a missing persons case with an Iowa connection.

David Batten, 45, Elissa Landry, 28, were reported missing from Chino Valley.

David Batten, 45, and Elissa Landry, 28, went missing in Chino Valley, Arizona on April 19. Police in Chino Valley Arizona say they found evidence at Batten's residence indicating foul play on April 22nd.

Last week, police in Waterloo, working with Chino Valley police, asked for help finding a blue Subaru Forester with an Arizona women's veteran plate WV 1236.

Police believe Landry's 24-year-old boyfriend Mitchell Mincks, formerly from Waterloo, drove the vehicle from Arizona to Iowa.

Mincks was arrested on an unrelated charge in Waterloo, but is refusing to cooperate according to Chino Valley police.

The reward money was made possible by a donation from the family.

Police are asking anyone with information to call local authorities or Yavapai Silent Witness at yavapaisw.com, or by calling 1-800-932-3232.