Revised March outlook better for warm-weather fans

The month of March is starting off on a warm note, and it could be setting the tone for the remainder of the month.

An outlook for temperatures during March 2020, as compared to normal, from the Climate Prediction Center. (KCRG)

The Climate Prediction center issues outlooks for precipitation and temperatures compared to normal and medium- to long-range time periods. Among those outlooks are monthly ones, issued half a month ahead of time and then at the start of a new month.

The newly-revised outlooks for March now favor above normal temperatures for eastern Iowa, as well as equal chances of above or below normal precipitation. This is in contrast to the half-month lead time version, which had near to below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation favored.

This actually tracks pretty well with a recent analysis done by Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara on his Facebook page. In it, he noted the very low ice coverage on the Great Lakes for this time of year, and then looked at past years with similar ice conditions. He found that it heavily favored warmer than normal temperatures for most of the eastern half of the United States--very similar to the latest CPC outlook.

Time will tell whether this outlook pans out, but those hoping for conditions that lean toward the spring-like side have reason to be hopeful.