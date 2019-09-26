Review in Maquoketa man's death while in custody shows police used reasonable force

A review of a Maquoketa man's death while in custody shows authorities used reasonable force.

The case in question involved a Maquoketa police officer and a Jackson County deputy's attempt to arrest Drew Edwards in June for an assault.

Toxicology results showed Edwards had methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system at the time.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren did the review of the incident because of staffing issues at the Attorney General's office. Ostergren says the officer and deputy involved tried to arrest Edwards multiple times, even tasing him.

The report shows the officer and the deputy got on top of Edwards to try to restrain him. Edwards eventually stopped breathing and died at a nearby hospital.

Ostergren found no evidence of any criminal conduct in the interaction.